Dr. Angela Black, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Angela Black, MD
Dr. Angela Black, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.
Dr. Black works at
Dr. Black's Office Locations
Simonsen and Maddern Pediatric ENT10475 Centurion Pkwy N Ste 302, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 398-3077Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Black is a wonderful doctor. She treated myself and son like we were family but better lol
About Dr. Angela Black, MD
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- English
- 1275793358
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Black has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Black accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Black has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Black works at
Dr. Black has seen patients for Ear Tube Placement, Adenoidectomy and Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Black on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Black. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Black.
