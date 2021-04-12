Overview of Dr. Angela Felix, DO

Dr. Angela Felix, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines U, College of Osteopathic Med/Surg.



Dr. Felix works at Ark Family Health in Peoria, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.