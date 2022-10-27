Dr. McCain has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Angela McCain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Angela McCain, MD
Dr. Angela McCain, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston|University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and Houston Methodist West Hospital.
Dr. McCain's Office Locations
Clinical Health Research LLC16659 Southwest Fwy Ste 461, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 980-2717
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
One of the best Doctors in Houston area.
About Dr. Angela McCain, MD
- Rheumatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1790785160
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Affilited Hospitals, Rheumatology
- U Tex
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston|University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCain has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Lupus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. McCain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCain.
