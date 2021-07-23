See All Dermatopathologists in Arlington, TX
Dr. Angela Moore, MD

Dermatopathology
4.2 (82)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Angela Moore, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Moore works at Arlington Center for Dermatology in Arlington, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arlington Center for Dermatology
    711 E Lamar Blvd Ste 200, Arlington, TX 76011 (817) 795-7546

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Warts
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Cold Sore
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatomyositis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Excessive Sweating
Foot Conditions
Fungal Infections
Fungal Nail Infection
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Impetigo
Intertrigo
Jock Itch
Kaposi's Sarcoma
Keloid Scar
Lichen Planus
Melanoma
Microdermabrasion
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Pemphigoid
Pemphigus
Pilonidal Cyst
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriasis
Psoriatic Arthritis
Restylane® Injections
Ringworm of the Body
Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Aging
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Skin Diseases
Skin Diseases, Viral
Skin Disorders
Skin Infections
Skin Lesion
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Sun-Damaged Skin
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Venous Sclerotherapy
Visual Migraine
Wrinkles
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 82 ratings
    Patient Ratings (82)
    5 Star
    (63)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Jul 23, 2021
    Dr. Moore is an superb physician. She explains what conditions she may find and then clearly describes the plan of treatment. Offices are always clean. Staff is always courteous and efficient. I've been a patient for many years. I highly recommend Dr. Moore for those seeking the best Dermatologist. She is great!
    Larry Marrs — Jul 23, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Angela Moore, MD
    About Dr. Angela Moore, MD

    Dermatopathology
    31 years of experience
    English, Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish
    1235142266
    Education & Certifications

    University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
    University TX Med Branch Hosps
    Baylor University
    University of Texas / Austin Campus
    Dermatology and Dermatopathology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Angela Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moore works at Arlington Center for Dermatology in Arlington, TX. View the full address on Dr. Moore’s profile.

    Dr. Moore speaks Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish.

    82 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

