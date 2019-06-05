Dr. Angela Pham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Pham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Angela Pham, MD
Dr. Angela Pham, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Carrollton, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton and Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica.
Dr. Pham works at
Dr. Pham's Office Locations
Carrollton Office905 Dixie St, Carrollton, GA 30117 Directions (770) 812-5003
Pinnacle Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine100 Professional Pl Ste 204, Carrollton, GA 30117 Directions (770) 834-3351
Hospital Affiliations
- Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton
- Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pham?
Excellent, I seen Crystal the last 2 times and based on my blood test and MRI they diagnosed my type of arthritis correctly, now if i can get the correct medicine. Crystal is a excellent PA , she should be a DR for sure
About Dr. Angela Pham, MD
- Rheumatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1437344603
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pham works at
Dr. Pham has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Pham. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pham.
