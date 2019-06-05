Overview of Dr. Angela Pham, MD

Dr. Angela Pham, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Carrollton, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton and Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica.



Dr. Pham works at Tanner Neurology in Carrollton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.