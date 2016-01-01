See All Pediatric Developmental Behavioral Health Doctors in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Angelica Robles, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Angelica Robles, MD

Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Angelica Robles, MD

Dr. Angelica Robles, MD is a Developmental-Behavioral Pediatric Specialist in Charlotte, NC. 

Dr. Robles works at Novant Health Pediatric Rehabilitation - Eastover in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Robles' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Pediatric Rehabilitation - Eastover
    2711 Randolph Rd Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2387

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Conduct Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Conduct Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Robles?

    Photo: Dr. Angelica Robles, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Angelica Robles, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Robles to family and friends

    Dr. Robles' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Robles

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Angelica Robles, MD.

    About Dr. Angelica Robles, MD

    Specialties
    • Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1609132059
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Angelica Robles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Robles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Robles works at Novant Health Pediatric Rehabilitation - Eastover in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Robles’s profile.

    Dr. Robles has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robles.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.