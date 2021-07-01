Overview of Dr. Angelo Annaloro, MD

Dr. Angelo Annaloro, MD is an Urology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Annaloro works at Baton Rouge Urology Group in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.