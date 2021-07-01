Dr. Angelo Annaloro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Annaloro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Angelo Annaloro, MD is an Urology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Baton Rouge Urology Group7777 Hennessy Blvd Ste 2004, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 765-6565Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 12:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Annalo is the BEST urologist! I've had issues my whole life and tried different specialists all around the state. He is the only one who has not given up on me, and actually solved my issues. I'm so thankful I've found him.
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Medical Center
- LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans
- Urology
