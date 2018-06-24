Dr. Angelo Sutera Jr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sutera Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angelo Sutera Jr, DPM
Overview of Dr. Angelo Sutera Jr, DPM
Dr. Angelo Sutera Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Media, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Riddle Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Sutera Jr's Office Locations
Pace Foot and Ankle Centers Pllc280 N Providence Rd Ste 103, Media, PA 19063 Directions (610) 566-4563
- 2 1068 W Baltimore Pike Ste 3311, Media, PA 19063 Directions (610) 566-4563
The Plastic Surgery Center - Glen Mills500 Evergreen Dr Ste G5, Glen Mills, PA 19342 Directions (610) 566-4563
Hospital Affiliations
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is very personable and explains every thing in a clear understanding of procedure and recovery. He is a very caring physician.
About Dr. Angelo Sutera Jr, DPM
- Podiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
