Overview of Dr. Angelo Sutera Jr, DPM

Dr. Angelo Sutera Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Media, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Riddle Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Sutera Jr works at Sutera/Jones Surgical Podtry in Media, PA with other offices in Glen Mills, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.