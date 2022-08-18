Dr. Angie Nauman, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nauman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angie Nauman, DDS
Dr. Angie Nauman, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Claremore, OK.
Healthy Sleep Tulsa201 N Lynn Riggs Blvd, Claremore, OK 74017 Directions (918) 409-0914Monday7:00am - 3:00pmTuesday7:00am - 3:00pmWednesday7:00am - 3:00pmThursday7:00am - 3:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pm
Healthy Sleep Tulsa1326 E 43rd Ct Ste 100, Tulsa, OK 74105 Directions (918) 409-0914Monday7:00am - 3:00pmTuesday7:00am - 3:00pmWednesday7:00am - 3:00pmThursday7:00am - 3:00pm
- 3 600 W WILL ROGERS BLVD, Claremore, OK 74017 Directions (918) 343-4300
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- HealthChoice
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Nauman and her staff took amazing care of us! My son had his tongue, lip, and cheek ties lasered by Dr. Nauman. She was super knowledgeable and the procedure went perfect, and he healed amazing!
- Dentistry
- English
Dr. Nauman accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nauman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Nauman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nauman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nauman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nauman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.