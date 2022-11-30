Overview of Dr. Anil Chhabra, MD

Dr. Anil Chhabra, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Christian Medical College, Ludhiana, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center, Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health, WK Bossier Health Center and WK Pierremont Health Center.



Dr. Chhabra works at Pierremont Cardiology in Shreveport, LA with other offices in Mansfield, LA and Many, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.