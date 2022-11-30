Dr. Anil Chhabra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chhabra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anil Chhabra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anil Chhabra, MD
Dr. Anil Chhabra, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Christian Medical College, Ludhiana, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center, Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health, WK Bossier Health Center and WK Pierremont Health Center.
Dr. Chhabra's Office Locations
Pierremont Cardiology1811 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 210, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions
Pierremont Cardiology - Mansfield207 Jefferson St, Mansfield, LA 71052 Directions
Pierremont Cardiology - Many240 Highland Dr, Many, LA 71449 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health
- WK Bossier Health Center
- WK Pierremont Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Staff attentive, professional, seem to have the required skills.
About Dr. Anil Chhabra, MD
- Cardiology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1225002918
Education & Certifications
- Baroness Erlanger Hosp/U Te
- Christian Med Coll|Christian Med College|Christian Med College
- Christian Medical College, Ludhiana, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
