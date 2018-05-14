Dr. Anil Gullapalli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gullapalli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anil Gullapalli, MD
Overview
Dr. Anil Gullapalli, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Somerville, MA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Psg Ims&Ri and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital.

Locations
Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates Somerville Practice40 Holland St, Somerville, MA 02144 Directions (617) 629-6300Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Auburn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gullapalli has been my PCP for the past few years now, and I can confidently say he is one of the best. I have had a myriad of puzzling and strange health issues over the past few years, and Dr. Gullapalli has been instrumental in getting to the bottom of what was going on. His best qualities are his breadth of medical knowledge and the level of concern he has for you as a patient. No symptoms or issues are too small - if you are concerned, so is he.
About Dr. Anil Gullapalli, MD
- Family Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, Telugu
- 1144272659
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Psg Ims&Ri
Frequently Asked Questions
