Dr. Anil Gullapalli, MD

Family Medicine
4.4 (22)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Anil Gullapalli, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Somerville, MA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Psg Ims&Ri and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital.

Dr. Gullapalli works at Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates Somerville Practice in Somerville, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates Somerville Practice
    40 Holland St, Somerville, MA 02144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 629-6300
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Auburn Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tuberculosis Screening
Skin Screenings
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Tuberculosis Screening
Skin Screenings
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Tuberculosis Screening
Skin Screenings
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Back Pain
Blood Allergy Testing
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dyslipidemia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Warts
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Joint Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Muscle Weakness
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoporosis
Outer Ear Infection
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Polyneuropathy
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Stitches
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
VAP Lipid Testing
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Warts
Weight Loss
Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 14, 2018
    Dr. Gullapalli has been my PCP for the past few years now, and I can confidently say he is one of the best. I have had a myriad of puzzling and strange health issues over the past few years, and Dr. Gullapalli has been instrumental in getting to the bottom of what was going on. His best qualities are his breadth of medical knowledge and the level of concern he has for you as a patient. No symptoms or issues are too small - if you are concerned, so is he.
    About Dr. Anil Gullapalli, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Telugu
    NPI Number
    • 1144272659
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
    Internship
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    Medical Education
    • Psg Ims&Ri
