Dr. Anita Banerjee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Stafford Hospital and Virginia Hospital Center.
Premier Cardiac and Vascular609 Emancipation Hwy, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 666-6181Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 2:00pm
Premier Cardiac and Vascular5411d Backlick Rd, Springfield, VA 22151 Directions (703) 563-1575Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 2:00pm
Premier Cardiac and Vascular5514 Alma Ln Ste 200, Springfield, VA 22151 Directions (703) 563-1575
Hospital Affiliations
- Stafford Hospital
- Virginia Hospital Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Banergee was with me from beginning to end when I had triple bypass at Mary Washington Hospital in May. She has a way of making you feel calm and truly cared about...I am praying she will come back to our area. I would HIGHLY recommend her. She is amazing. Janice V.
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Montefiore Hospital and Med Center
- Jacobi Medical Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Odessa Medical University
Dr. Banerjee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Banerjee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Banerjee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Banerjee has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Banerjee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Banerjee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banerjee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Banerjee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Banerjee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.