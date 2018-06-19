Dr. Anita Henderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anita Henderson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Anita Henderson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their residency with Med University Sc College Of Med
Southwest Medical Associates2704 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 243-8500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Urgent Care At Montecito Healthcare Center7061 Grand Montecito Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Directions (702) 750-3636
- 3 15645 PO Box, Las Vegas, NV 89114 Directions (702) 560-2900
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
My 5 children have been seeing Dr. Henderson since 2005. She is great.
- Med University Sc College Of Med
Dr. Henderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henderson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Henderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.