Dr. Anita Kundra, MD
Dr. Anita Kundra, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Anita Kundra, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Christian Medical College, Ludhiana, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Kundra works at
Locations
Bay Area Medical Center PA2595 Tampa Rd Ste S, Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I've been a patient here for a little over two years. The wait time is pretty normal compared to other doctors visits. Dr. Kundra is very caring, attentive, thorough and a great listener. I'm very happy here!
About Dr. Anita Kundra, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1134185820
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Hospital
- Prince Georges Hospital Center
- Christian Medical College, Ludhiana, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences
- Delhi University
Dr. Kundra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kundra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kundra works at
Dr. Kundra speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Kundra. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kundra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kundra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kundra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.