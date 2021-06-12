Dr. Anita Minghini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Minghini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anita Minghini, MD
Overview of Dr. Anita Minghini, MD
Dr. Anita Minghini, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Winchester Medical Center.
Dr. Minghini works at
Dr. Minghini's Office Locations
-
1
Winchester Breast Center PC400 Campus Blvd Ste 220, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 536-5466
-
2
Winchester Medical Center Inc1840 Amherst St, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 536-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Winchester Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Minghini?
Dr. Minghini spent a lot of time with my husband and myself explaining options and potential outcomes prior to surgery. She is very professional and I felt very comfortable with her. She is an exceptionally skilled surgeon and my surgery went very well. Her office staff also was very nice and thorough, making sure everything went smoothly. Jennifer made sure they had all my records and made sure I was all set for surgery. I highly recommend Dr. Minghini.
About Dr. Anita Minghini, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1114911187
Education & Certifications
- Ea Va Med Sch
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Minghini has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Minghini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Minghini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Minghini works at
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Minghini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minghini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Minghini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Minghini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.