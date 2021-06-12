Overview of Dr. Anita Minghini, MD

Dr. Anita Minghini, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Winchester Medical Center.



Dr. Minghini works at Valley Health Breast Center in Winchester, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.