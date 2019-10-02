Overview of Dr. Anita Onufer, DPM

Dr. Anita Onufer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Onufer works at Dr. Anita Onufer in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.