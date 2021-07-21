Overview

Dr. Anita Raghuwanshi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Cape May Court House, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Cape Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Raghuwanshi works at Cape Regional Physicians Associates in Cape May Court House, NJ with other offices in Lewes, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes Type 2 and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.