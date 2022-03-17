Dr. Anita Sadhu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sadhu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anita Sadhu, MD
Overview of Dr. Anita Sadhu, MD
Dr. Anita Sadhu, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wentzville, MO. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.
Dr. Sadhu's Office Locations
SSM Health Medical Group1601 Wentzville Pkwy Ste 117, Wentzville, MO 63385 Directions (636) 332-8455
SSM Health Medical Group12349 De Paul Dr Ste 100, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Directions (314) 291-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sadhu and the staff at her Wentzville office are very professional, happy, and willing to help with ANY questions. It is not often that the office staff of a doctor is sincerely proud not only to be on the team, but the staff on numerous occasions told me how impressed and thankful to be working with Dr. Sadhu. Then, I arrive at the St. Charles Outpatient Surgery and the whole staff there is heaping the praise for Dr. Sadhu as soon as let them know who my doctor is for surgery. The incredible smile (always) and her professionalism are beyond reproach. She exudes the confidence, helps you understand your procedure and answers ANY questions! She is ON YOUR time schedule. I received carpal tunnel and ulnar tunnel relief on my right side. I had previous surgery that had left 8 screws on a steel plate and a pin on the head of the radius. She didn't let any of that get in the way as any GREAT surgeon that is in the upmost level of her area of expertise. The surgery went so well (no swell
About Dr. Anita Sadhu, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1063850238
Education & Certifications
- Curtis National Hand Center/Medstar Union Memorial Hospital
- Washington University School Of Medicine
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Hand Surgery
