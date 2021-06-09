Overview

Dr. Anita Yeager-Smith, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hurricane, WV. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Yeager-Smith works at Yeager Family Medicine PLLC in Hurricane, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.