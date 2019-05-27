Dr. Wagner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anja Wagner, MD
Overview
Dr. Anja Wagner, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They graduated from VRIJE UNIVERSITY BRUSSEL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Locations
1
Svmc Holdings Inc2800 Main St, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 407-2500MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
2
Cardiology Physicians of Fairfield County2979 Main St, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 683-5100
3
Gastroenterology Assoc of Fairfield PC425 Post Rd, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 254-2452
- 4 2015 W Main St # 101, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 273-4872
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Wagner reviewed my test results that were done for my heart. She was very professional and explained the results and any questions I had. Very pleased with the visit!
About Dr. Anja Wagner, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1699909432
Education & Certifications
- VRIJE UNIVERSITY BRUSSEL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
