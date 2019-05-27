Overview

Dr. Anja Wagner, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They graduated from VRIJE UNIVERSITY BRUSSEL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.



Dr. Wagner works at HeartCare Associates in Bridgeport, CT with other offices in Fairfield, CT and Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.