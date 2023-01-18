Dr. Anjan Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anjan Shah, MD
Dr. Anjan Shah, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brandon, FL. They completed their fellowship with Florida Orothopedic Institute - Tampa General Hospital|Florida Orothopedic Institute-Tampa General Hospital|Florida Orthopedic Institute - Tampa General Hospital
Dr. Shah works at
Florida Orthopaedic Institute - Brandon560 S Lakewood Dr Ste 101, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 608-5957Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
- HCA Florida South Shore Hospital
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
Dr. Shah was very thorough in discussing my radiograph and options of treatment. He listened attentively when I described my symptoms and concerns. Very knowledgeable - would recommend him highly.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1104091933
- Florida Orothopedic Institute - Tampa General Hospital|Florida Orothopedic Institute-Tampa General Hospital|Florida Orthopedic Institute - Tampa General Hospital
- Drexel University|Drexel University College of Medicine
- Hahnemann University Hospital
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Unicompartmental Hip Surgery and Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shah speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.