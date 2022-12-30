Overview of Dr. Anjana Shah, MD

Dr. Anjana Shah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beavercreek, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Manipal Academy of Higher Education (Deemed University) Kasturba Medical College and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital, Miami Valley Hospital South and Soin Medical Center.



Dr. Shah works at Premier Health Primary Care - Beavercreek in Beavercreek, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.