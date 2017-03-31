See All Hematologists in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. Anju Ohri, MD

Hematology
2.9 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Anju Ohri, MD

Dr. Anju Ohri, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They graduated from All-India Institute of Medical Science / Ansari Nagar and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.

Dr. Ohri works at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Lake Success in New Hyde Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.

Dr. Ohri's Office Locations

  1. 1
    NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Lake Success
    1999 Marcus Ave Ste 306, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 467-8600
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Shore University Hospital
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
  • St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Leukemia
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Acute Leukemia
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Treatment frequency



Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 31, 2017
    Dr Ohri was patient and understanding. She was both knowledgeable and friendly. I feel that she is a great doctor. Thanks, Amanda
    Arverne, NY — Mar 31, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Anju Ohri, MD
    About Dr. Anju Ohri, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902833304
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • All-India Institute of Medical Science / Ansari Nagar
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anju Ohri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ohri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ohri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ohri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ohri works at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Lake Success in New Hyde Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Ohri’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ohri. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ohri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ohri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ohri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

