Dr. Ankit Shah, MD
Overview
Dr. Ankit Shah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
NCH Heart & VascularSpecialists1632 W Central Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 618-2500
Arlington Heights Office880 W Central Rd Ste 7100, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 618-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr SHAH is outstanding. He’s always very Curtis helpful. He cares about his patients. He is very good at what he does. You couldn’t ask for a better doctor.
About Dr. Ankit Shah, MD
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Spanish
- 1962426056
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Medical Center
- La Co Harbor Ucla Med Center
- Washington Univ Sch of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shah speaks Gujarati and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.