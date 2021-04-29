Dr. Ankoor Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ankoor Shah, MD
Overview of Dr. Ankoor Shah, MD
Dr. Ankoor Shah, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Duke University Hospital.
Dr. Shah's Office Locations
Joseph A Kisslo MD40 Duke Medicine Cir, Durham, NC 27710 Directions (919) 613-2243TuesdayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shah is an excellent doctor. He is extremely knowledgeable in his particular field. He is professional while still being personable. I have complete confidence in every decision of his expertise he has ever given me.
About Dr. Ankoor Shah, MD
- Rheumatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Raynaud's Disease, Systemic Sclerosis and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.