Overview of Dr. Ankoor Shah, MD

Dr. Ankoor Shah, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Duke University Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at Joseph A Kisslo MD in Durham, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Raynaud's Disease, Systemic Sclerosis and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.