Dr. Ann Bass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ann Bass, MD
Overview of Dr. Ann Bass, MD
Dr. Ann Bass, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Bass works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bass' Office Locations
-
1
San Antonio Office1314 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 601, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 490-0016
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bass?
Saw three other neurologist on three different ms meds2015/16 starting seen Dr Bass it has been one of my best decisions she so knowledgeable with a great staff
About Dr. Ann Bass, MD
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1104925171
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bass has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bass accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bass works at
Dr. Bass has seen patients for Migraine, Polyneuropathy and Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bass on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Bass. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bass.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.