Dr. Ann Licht, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Licht is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ann Licht, MD
Overview of Dr. Ann Licht, MD
Dr. Ann Licht, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bartow Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Licht works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Licht's Office Locations
-
1
Watson Clinic LLP1600 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 680-7000Tuesday7:00am - 10:00pmWednesday7:00am - 10:00pmFriday7:00am - 10:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:30pm
-
2
Watson Clinic Highlands2300 E COUNTY ROAD 540A, Lakeland, FL 33813 Directions (863) 607-3333Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bartow Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Licht?
Dr. Licht performed a 3 1/2 hour surgery to fuse and stabilize my left wrist last July. It was an old injury and she had to deal with a lot of deterioration in the bone and ligament from many decades of heavy athletic activity. I am very pleased with the outcome and feel that I could not have found a better surgeon anywhere. Dr. Licht is a surgeon with great skill and experience who listens to her patients. I would recommend her to anyone who needs hand or wrist surgery.
About Dr. Ann Licht, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1063485449
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Med Center
- Tufts University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Licht has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Licht accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Licht has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Licht works at
Dr. Licht has seen patients for Trigger Finger, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Trigger Finger Release, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Licht on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Licht speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Licht. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Licht.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Licht, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Licht appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.