Dr. Ann Neff, MD

Dermatology
4.9 (207)
Call for new patient details
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ann Neff, MD is a Dermatologist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med.

Dr. Neff works at Dermatology Associates Sarasota in Sarasota, FL with other offices in Bradenton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Birthmark along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Medical Specialists LLC Dba
    3830 Bee Ridge Rd Ste 200, Sarasota, FL 34233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 927-5178
  2. 2
    Dermatology Associates of Sarasota
    4351 Cortez Rd W Ste 101, Bradenton, FL 34210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 752-0066
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Dermatology Associates Sarasota
    3501 Cortez Rd W Ste 2, Bradenton, FL 34210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 752-0066

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 207 ratings
    Patient Ratings (207)
    5 Star
    (201)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Ann Neff, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1639387095
    Education & Certifications

    • Palmer Eye Inst/U Miami
    • U Iowa Hosp & Clins
    • Aultman Health Foundation
    • Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Neff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Neff has seen patients for Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Birthmark, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    207 patients have reviewed Dr. Neff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

