Dr. Ann Renucci, MD

Ophthalmology
4.8 (21)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Ann Renucci, MD

Dr. Ann Renucci, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They completed their residency with University CA San Francisco|University Of Il Chicago

Dr. Renucci works at Verdier Eye Center in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Renucci's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Verdier Eye Center PLC
    1000 East Paris Ave SE Ste 130, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 949-2001

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Keratitis
Corneal Ulcer
Corneal Diseases
Keratitis
Corneal Ulcer
Corneal Diseases

Treatment frequency



Keratitis
Corneal Ulcer
Corneal Diseases
Astigmatism
B-Scan Ultrasound
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Contact Lens Fitting Services
Cornea Surgery
Dry Eyes
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Herpetic Keratitis
Keratoconus
Ocular Hypertension
Ocular Surface Reconstruction
Pterygium
Senile Cataracts
Trichiasis
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anisocoria
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Autoimmune Diseases
Bell's Palsy
Benign Tumor
Blindness
Chorioretinal Scars
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Cornea Transplant
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Dystrophy
Corneal Dystrophy, Epithelial Basement Membrane
Corneal Erosion
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diplopia
Drusen
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Eye Surgery
Eye Test
Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Iridocyclitis
Lazy Eye
Optic Neuritis
Pinguecula
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pterygium Surgery
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Repair of Eye Laceration
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Telangiectasia
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Sjögren's Syndrome
Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Temporal Arteritis
Ulcer
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vascular Disease
Vitreous Hemorrhage
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Care Network of Michigan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Golden Rule
    • Grand Valley Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • McLaren Health Plan
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meridian Health Plan
    • Meritain Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Priority Health
    • Spectrum Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Ann Renucci, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1124091087
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University CA San Francisco|University Of Il Chicago
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ann Renucci, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Renucci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Renucci has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Renucci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Renucci works at Verdier Eye Center in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Dr. Renucci’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Renucci. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Renucci.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Renucci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Renucci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

