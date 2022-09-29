Overview of Dr. Ann Renucci, MD

Dr. Ann Renucci, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They completed their residency with University CA San Francisco|University Of Il Chicago



Dr. Renucci works at Verdier Eye Center in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.