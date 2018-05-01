Dr. Ann Starr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Starr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ann Starr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ann Starr, MD
Dr. Ann Starr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Starr works at
Dr. Starr's Office Locations
Northwestern Memorial Physicians Group680 N Lake Shore Dr Ste 810, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 926-8811
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been a patient of Dr.Starr for about 20 years. She’s seen me through some rare afflictions with skill and compassion. She’s also a lovely person.
About Dr. Ann Starr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1467477117
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Starr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Starr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Starr works at
Dr. Starr has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Starr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Starr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Starr.
