Overview of Dr. Ann Woodbridge, MD

Dr. Ann Woodbridge, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine.



Dr. Woodbridge works at Health Central Women s Care in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Fluid Contrast Ultrasound and Uterine Fibroids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.