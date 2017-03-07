Dr. Ann Zmuda, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zmuda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ann Zmuda, DPM
Overview of Dr. Ann Zmuda, DPM
Dr. Ann Zmuda, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Zmuda's Office Locations
University of Chicago Hospitals5758 S Maryland Ave, Chicago, IL 60637 Directions (773) 702-6138Tuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pm
University of Chicago Medical Center5841 S Maryland Ave, Chicago, IL 60637 Directions (773) 702-6138
Hospital Affiliations
- The University Of Chicago Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have a hammer toe and saw Dr. Zmuda three or four times discussing what to do about it. I could only wear tennis shoes because of the discomfort. We discussed the wire in the hammer toe and in the bunion on the big toe. Recovery was way too long . The alternative was amputation of the hammer toe. After more discussion, we decided to amputate. It was easy, walking in 2 days, very little pain and in two week I'm in regular shoes. Dr. Z did an excellent job through out.
About Dr. Ann Zmuda, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Arabic
- 1558424077
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zmuda has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zmuda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zmuda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zmuda has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zmuda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zmuda speaks Arabic.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Zmuda. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zmuda.
