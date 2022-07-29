Overview of Dr. Anna Lef, MD

Dr. Anna Lef, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Lef works at NYU Faculty Practice, New York, NY in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.