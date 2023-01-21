Dr. Anna Litvak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Litvak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Litvak, MD
Dr. Anna Litvak, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Saint Barnabas Cancer Center94 Old Short Hills Rd # 403E, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 295-5883
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Dr. Litvak is amazing! Very caring, comforting, and data driven. Highly recommend!
- Medical Oncology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Russian
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Johns Hopkins Hospital|Johns Hopkins Hospital (Maryland)
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
- Baylor College Of Medicine
Dr. Litvak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Litvak accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Litvak has seen patients for Breast Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Litvak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Litvak speaks Russian.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Litvak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Litvak.
