Overview

Dr. Anna Pare, MD is a Dermatologist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine - M.D. and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Pare works at Dermatology Consultants in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Contact Dermatitis and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.