Dr. Anna Pare, MD

Dermatology
4.1 (32)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anna Pare, MD is a Dermatologist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine - M.D. and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.

Dr. Pare works at Dermatology Consultants in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Contact Dermatitis and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Consultants
    3280 Howell Mill Rd NW Ste 101, Atlanta, GA 30327 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 351-7546
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Dermatology and Surgery Specialists of North Atlanta
    4800 Olde Towne Pkwy Ste 250, Marietta, GA 30068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 971-3376
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 29, 2021
    Dr. Pare' is fantastic. I've been seeing her for years. I trust her and she's never let me down.
    Tom Wilder — Jan 29, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Anna Pare, MD
    About Dr. Anna Pare, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437135274
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Indiana University School Of Medicine Department Of Dermatology
    Residency
    Internship
    • Emory University Affiliated Hosptials
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Emory University School of Medicine - M.D.
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of North Carolina Chapel Hill
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anna Pare, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pare is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pare has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pare has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pare has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Contact Dermatitis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pare on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Pare. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pare.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pare, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pare appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

