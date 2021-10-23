Dr. Bacal has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anne Bacal, MD
Overview of Dr. Anne Bacal, MD
Dr. Anne Bacal, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Carbondale, IL. They completed their fellowship with Loyola University Hospital
Dr. Bacal works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bacal's Office Locations
-
1
Center for Medical Arts2601 W Main St, Carbondale, IL 62901 Directions (719) 301-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Heartland Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bacal?
She is very thorough, she figured out what was wrong with me. I love our treatment plan. She listened to my concerns and did not force me to do anything like there is no alternative. She advocates for patient choice and patient being informed of their treatment plan.
About Dr. Anne Bacal, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Filipino
- 1992119176
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Hospital
- University of IL Medical Center at Chicago
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bacal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bacal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bacal works at
Dr. Bacal has seen patients for Polyneuropathy, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bacal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bacal speaks Filipino.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bacal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bacal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bacal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bacal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.