Overview of Dr. Anne Baranano, MD

Dr. Anne Baranano, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Hospital.



Dr. Baranano works at Urogynecology of Southern Alabama PC in Mobile, AL with other offices in Pensacola, FL and Biloxi, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Hemorrhage, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.