Dr. Anne Ferris, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Anne Ferris, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anne Ferris, MD
Dr. Anne Ferris, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Nymed Coll|Westchester County Medical Center
Dr. Ferris works at
Dr. Ferris' Office Locations
-
1
CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Directions
-
2
ColumbiaDoctors - 15 North Broadway15 North Broadway, White Plains, NY 10601 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Accepted Insurance Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Ferris?
Yo recomiendo a la Dr. Ferris es la mejor cardióloga para mi que existe trata a mi hijo con mucho respeto, paciencia es la mejor de NYC la recomiendo 100x100
About Dr. Anne Ferris, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English, Hindi
- 1245236553
Education & Certifications
- Nymed Coll|Westchester County Medical Center
- Pediatric Cardiology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ferris has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ferris accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ferris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ferris works at
Dr. Ferris has seen patients for Atrial Septal Defect, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Ventricular Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ferris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ferris speaks Hindi.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.