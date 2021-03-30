Dr. Anne Kobbermann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kobbermann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anne Kobbermann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anne Kobbermann, MD
Dr. Anne Kobbermann, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine|University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center, Overland Park Regional Medical Center and Research Medical Center.
Dr. Kobbermann works at
Dr. Kobbermann's Office Locations
-
1
Midwest Breast Care in the Sarah Cannon Cancer Building at Overland Park Regional10600 Quivira Rd Ste 460, Overland Park, KS 66215 Directions (913) 372-7794Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Menorah Medical Center
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Research Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Advantra
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- Comp Choice
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- Freedom Health
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Health Exchange
- Healthcare USA
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Preferred Healthcare
- Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
- Premier Group Insurance
- Priority Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- RockPort Health Care
- Savility
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- Viant
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kobbermann?
Dr.Kobbermann is an excellent doctor. She is such a kind and gentle person. I felt very confident and secure in your care. I felt like I was your only patient that day. I appreciate how well you took care of me. Thank you for being the dedicated, thoughtful, and compassionate doctor that you are! You always go above and beyond and work tirelessly towards a healthy outcome. I feel so blessed to know you and have you as my doctor.
About Dr. Anne Kobbermann, MD
- Breast Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1093927436
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas|University Of Texas Southwestern--Breast Surgical Oncology
- University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine|University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
- General Surgery and Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kobbermann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kobbermann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kobbermann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kobbermann works at
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Kobbermann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kobbermann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kobbermann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kobbermann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.