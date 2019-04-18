See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Palo Alto, CA
Dr. Anne Porzig, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.6 (5)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Anne Porzig, MD

Dr. Anne Porzig, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine.

Dr. Porzig works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Palo Alto, CA with other offices in San Carlos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Porzig's Office Locations

    Palo Alto Medical Foundation Pharmacy
    795 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 321-4121
    Sutter Bay Medical Foundation
    301 Industrial Rd, San Carlos, CA 94070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 853-2250

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypoglycemia
Thyroid Goiter
Proteinuria
Hypoglycemia
Thyroid Goiter
Proteinuria

Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 18, 2019
    Dr. Porzig has been treated my husband for years and is excellent!
    About Dr. Anne Porzig, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144420902
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anne Porzig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Porzig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Porzig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Porzig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Porzig. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Porzig.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Porzig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Porzig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

