Dr. Anne Swedlund, MD
Overview
Dr. Anne Swedlund, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Chicago School of Medicine and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.
Dr. Swedlund works at
Locations
-
1
Princeton Medical Group, 419 N Harrison St, Princeton, NJ 08540
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Swedlund?
I have been a long-time patient of Dr. Swedlund, and cannot say enough good things about her. She was able to diagnose my issue when other Dr.’s could not. She is brilliant, and goes above and beyond to help find the cause of the problem. Thank you, Dr. Swedlund!!
About Dr. Anne Swedlund, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1972503597
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
