Dr. Anne Wallace, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.



Dr. Wallace works at Limited To Official University Duties On in La Jolla, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Mastectomy, Lumpectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.