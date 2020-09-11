Dr. Anne Wallace, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wallace is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anne Wallace, MD
Overview of Dr. Anne Wallace, MD
Dr. Anne Wallace, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
Dr. Wallace works at
Dr. Wallace's Office Locations
Limited To Official University Duties On9400 Campus Point Dr Fl 3, La Jolla, CA 92093 Directions (858) 822-6100
Ucsd Heath Care3855 Health Sciences Dr, La Jolla, CA 92093 Directions (858) 822-6193
Uc San Diego200 W Arbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (858) 657-7000
Univ of Ca Sn Diego Jacobs Medcl Ctr9300 Campus Point Dr, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 822-6100Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Few Doctors are as compassionate and skilled as Dr. Wallace. She saved my pregnant wife with Stage 3 Breast cancer at 39 and as a result our baby boy has his Mother every day. She commanded our case in a way that few could have matched. We had to change insurance providers half way and she helped greatly for that to happen. When everything looked dire and grim, she turned things around along with her team and steered us towards a bright outcome. You have the power to change lives for the better and you choose to do so with care and selflessnes. We are all fortunate that people like you walk among us. Did I mention she saved my Mom too? Eternally grateful!
About Dr. Anne Wallace, MD
- General Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1699732941
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Tex MD Anderson Cancer Center
- University of California, San Diego
- Washington Hospital Center
- Creighton University School of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wallace has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wallace accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wallace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wallace works at
Dr. Wallace has seen patients for Mastectomy, Lumpectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wallace on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Wallace. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wallace.
