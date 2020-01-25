Overview

Dr. Annelise Perez, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Dentistry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Iberoamericana|University of Illinois At Chicago / College of Dentistry.



Dr. Perez works at Riverbend Village Dental Care in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.