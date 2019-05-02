Dr. Antao Du, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Du is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Antao Du, MD
Overview
Dr. Antao Du, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from ARMSTRONG COUNTY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.

Locations
Hendrick Clinic - Neurology/Internal Med/Infectious Disease1904 Pine St Ste 200, Abilene, TX 79601 Directions (325) 670-2255
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendrick Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Snotty window receptionist, on several of my appointments. Good tones and finally :-) it’s going goes a long way with feeling cared and have confidence in clinic!!! ******* great Doctor though. Spence great time explaining things but it’s sometimes hard to understand. Again have a great doctor
About Dr. Antao Du, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1396916037
Education & Certifications
- ARMSTRONG COUNTY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
- Epilepsy and Neurology
