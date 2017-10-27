Overview of Dr. Anthony Ackerman, MD

Dr. Anthony Ackerman, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.



Dr. Ackerman works at SIMEDHealth in Gainesville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.