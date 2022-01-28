Dr. Anthony Allotta, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allotta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Allotta, DO
Dr. Anthony Allotta, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Port Saint John, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from Touro University College Of Osteopathic Medicine--New York and is affiliated with Parrish Medical Center.
North Brevard Medical Support, Inc.5005 Port St John Pkwy Ste 2100, Port Saint John, FL 32927 Directions (321) 433-2247
- Parrish Medical Center
This was my second time seeing Dr. Alotta. Both times I was in excruciating pain. He knew exactly what to do when noone did. I walked out of there with the pain gone. Highly recommend. The office staff is awesome. I waited for 10 minutes before being seen. He is very professional and knowledgeable. He listens to you and gets right to work. Thanks Dr. Alotta.
- Family Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Touro University College Of Osteopathic Medicine--New York
- Family Practice/OMT and Sports Medicine
Dr. Allotta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allotta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
