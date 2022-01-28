See All Family Doctors in Port Saint John, FL
Dr. Anthony Allotta, DO

Family Medicine
4.2 (31)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Anthony Allotta, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Port Saint John, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from Touro University College Of Osteopathic Medicine--New York and is affiliated with Parrish Medical Center.

Dr. Allotta works at North Brevard Medical Support, Inc. in Port Saint John, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    North Brevard Medical Support, Inc.
    5005 Port St John Pkwy Ste 2100, Port Saint John, FL 32927 (321) 433-2247

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Parrish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Wrist Sprain or Strain
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • State Farm
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 28, 2022
    This was my second time seeing Dr. Alotta. Both times I was in excruciating pain. He knew exactly what to do when noone did. I walked out of there with the pain gone. Highly recommend. The office staff is awesome. I waited for 10 minutes before being seen. He is very professional and knowledgeable. He listens to you and gets right to work. Thanks Dr. Alotta.
    Debra Tharpe — Jan 28, 2022
    About Dr. Anthony Allotta, DO

    • Family Medicine
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1285831743
    Education & Certifications

    • Touro University College Of Osteopathic Medicine--New York
    • Family Practice/OMT and Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Allotta, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allotta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Allotta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Allotta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Allotta works at North Brevard Medical Support, Inc. in Port Saint John, FL. View the full address on Dr. Allotta’s profile.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Allotta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allotta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allotta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allotta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.