Dr. Anthony D Ambrosio, MD
Dr. Anthony D Ambrosio, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University Med School|Vanderbilt University Sch Med|Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and Valley Hospital.
Valley Hospital - Luckow Pavillion1 Valley Health Plz, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 327-8600
Neurosurgeons of New Jersey (Ridgewood)1200 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 200, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 327-8600
Neurosurgeons of NJRidgewood New Jersey # 7450, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 327-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Valley Hospital
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
He is so lovely. Made me feel very comfortable and safe. Surgery was easy to schedule. Staff was great. Helped me set up everything and very responsive. Could not recommend this office enough!
- Neurosurgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- University South Florida College Med
- Columbia Univ Coll Phys & Surg, Neuroscience|Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons (New York)
- Columbia University|New York and Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia Campus
- Vanderbilt University Med School|Vanderbilt University Sch Med|Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
