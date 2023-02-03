Overview of Dr. Anthony D Ambrosio, MD

Dr. Anthony D Ambrosio, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University Med School|Vanderbilt University Sch Med|Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and Valley Hospital.



Dr. D Ambrosio works at Neurosurgeons of New Jersey in Paramus, NJ with other offices in Ridgewood, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.