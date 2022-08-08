Overview

Dr. Anthony Capasso, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Beaches and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.



Dr. Capasso works at Office of Dr. Anthony Capasso, MD in Jacksonville Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.