Overview of Dr. Anthony Capizzi, MD

Dr. Anthony Capizzi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Islip, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Capizzi works at South Shore Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery in West Islip, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair, Breast Lump, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.