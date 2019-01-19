Dr. Anthony Capizzi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Capizzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Capizzi, MD
Overview of Dr. Anthony Capizzi, MD
Dr. Anthony Capizzi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Islip, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Capizzi works at
Dr. Capizzi's Office Locations
-
1
South Shore Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery786 Montauk Hwy, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 376-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Capizzi?
Caring,takes time with his patients. Excellent surgical results.
About Dr. Anthony Capizzi, MD
- General Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1427022003
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Capizzi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Capizzi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Capizzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Capizzi works at
Dr. Capizzi has seen patients for Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair, Breast Lump, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Capizzi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Capizzi speaks Italian.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Capizzi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Capizzi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Capizzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Capizzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.