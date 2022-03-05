Dr. Anthony Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Cohen, MD
Overview of Dr. Anthony Cohen, MD
Dr. Anthony Cohen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Cohen works at
Dr. Cohen's Office Locations
-
1
Neurological Associates of Long Island1991 Marcus Ave Ste 110, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 466-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cohen?
I went to see Dr. Cohen with both a muscular-skeletal and ocular situation. He was extremely thorough, knowledgeable, kind, and understanding. He is not a good doctor... he is a GREAT doctor! His patients are fortunate to have such a caring medical professional.
About Dr. Anthony Cohen, MD
- Neurology
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1154308732
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College Medicine
- The College of Medicine od South Africa
- University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences
- Witwatersrand U
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen works at
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.